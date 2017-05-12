Nigeria: Group Seeks Unconditional Bail for Kanu, Others

Enugu and Owerri — The Igboezue International, an Igbo socio-cultural group, has called on the Federal Government to ask the Abuja High Court to relax the bail conditions of the agitators for a sovereign state of Biafra.

It asked for unconditional bail option for the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the other agitators.A statement signed by the national president of the body, Pius Uchenna Okoye and made available to The Guardian yesterday in Owerri, Imo State, the group said the bail conditions were not only stringent but 'repugnant to natural justice, equity and good conscience and infringement on Kanu's fundamental human rights.

The group also demanded the immediate release of all the members of IPOB, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other members of Pro-Biafra groups who had been detained for similar reasons.

They expressed gratitude to the Ekiti State governor, Ayo Peter Fayose, former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, among others who helped to facilitate Kanu's release.

Meanwhile, former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme said yesterday that agitation for justice and equity in a country like Nigeria was an onerous task, stressing that he would advise Kanu on how to go about the struggle.

Speaking in Enugu when he received Kanu who was at his residence on a "thank you visit", Ekwueme, who is the patron of the Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA), expressed delight that the court granted him bail after several months of travail.

"For me, it was a pleasure receiving Kanu in my home after all his travails over the past few months. I will make counsel available to him in his very onerous task of leading an organisation that is committed to justice and equity for our people," he said.