12 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Govt Suspends Another University Vice Chancellor

By Olanrewaju Oyedeji

The Federal Government has suspended the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Akure, over allegations of fraud.

The government acted after various unions within the university, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, called for the VC's suspension.

A letter signed by the acting permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Hussaini Adamu, said the vice chancellor was suspended in connection with his ongoing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He was instructed to hand over to the most senior staff of the university.

The spokesman of FUTA, Adebanjo Adegbenro, said he could not confirm or deny the development.

The decision followed a similar suspension of the embattled vice chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Olusola Oyewole, who is currently facing a criminal charge in court.

The suspension order was also conveyed by the acting permanent secretary, Mr. Adamu.

The EFCC charged Mr. Oyewole alongside the former pro chancellor of the school, Adeseye Ogunewe, the bursar, Moses Ilesanmi, to court for alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

They were investigated after whistleblowers tipped off the anti-graft agency and accused the trio of suspicious dealings totaling N800 million.

