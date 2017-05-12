12 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ignore Rumours of Distressed Banks, NDIC Tells Nigerians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Ujah

Abuja — The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, has called on members of the public to ignore text messages and social media stories alleging that some Nigerian banks were in distress.

Managing Director of the corporation, Alhaji Ibrahim Umaru, made the call while receiving a delegation of the Alumni Association of National Institute, AANI, at the NDIC headquarters, in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, those behind the messages are out to "de-market those banks and destabilise depositors' confidence in the banking system."

"De-marketing" is an exercise of spreading negative rumours about a business competitor, with a view to making it lose customers or clients' confidence and share of the market.

Umaru noted that Nigerian banking public had nothing to fear as the banks were being effectively supervised by NDIC, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to ensure they operated within set regulations and meet their obligations to customers.

He said: "The corporation, since its inception, had continued to closely monitor the challenges affecting the banking industry, such as poor corporate governance, insider loans and non-performing loans in order to further safeguard depositors' interest in the banking system.

"The corporation had over the years, played a very critical role towards ensuring that banks were safe and sound through effective supervision of the banks, financial and technical assistance to deserving financial institutions and adoption of timely failure resolution options to problem banks."

Responding, Chairman of AANI Abuja Chapter, Bola Balogun, urged the NDIC to continue to protect depositors in Nigerian banks.

Nigeria

Many Chibok Girls Radicalised, Married Off - Source

The Chibok community in Abuja has confirmed the identities of 73 of the 82 recently-released school girls, saying they… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.