A headteacher for Matwiga Primary School in Chunya District is on the run for allegedly causing the death of his 11-year-old Standard One pupil, Daudi Kaila. How did that happen?

In Kiswahili, we have a saying which thus translated: "Education is key to life". Most parents will do everything within their means to give their children a good education. If anyone thinks education is expensive, let them try ignorance, they will say.

One thing is for sure, parents don't take their children to school to die under the hands of their teachers; they take them there to get education. And yet, some teachers treat their charges in a manner that may lead to death!

On Monday this week, the ill-fated boy, together with a 12-year-old schoolmate were punished by being locked in a cupboard for two hours and when they were let out, he was foaming at the mouth! He was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local health centre.

In October last year, five were caught on film at a secondary school in Mbeya savagely beating up their student as he writhed with pain on the staffroom floor. The boy was saved by another teacher who intervened. The five were said to be trainee teachers and the incident ended their dream of ever being educators of this nation's children. A correct directive by the government, we hastened to note in one of our editorial pieces then.

The two cases above point to a culture of violence that abounds in our school. In pre-independence to early post-independence some analyst has associated violence in our learning institutions to colonialists who introduced formal education in our country.

Colonial mindset

Teachers were encouraged to beat their learners as that, according to colonial mindset--the very mindset that had found it correct to enslave and colonise our forefathers--that was the only way to drive sense into the brains of an African child! Corporal punishment had long been proscribed in virtually all countries in the West then.

Well over half a century after Uhuru, we still have teachers who are still beat and subject their charges to all manner of cruel forms of corporal punishment--like locking them in cupboards--as a way to motivate them to understand their lessons and be good boys and good girls! Can that be a residual colonial mentality beguiling some of our teachers, mush as the majority of them were born years after the departure of our colonial masters?

We have cruelty in our schools, which include caning, yet there is a rule that checks it. Only a school head can administer caning and that must be under extreme circumstances of misconduct. And when executed, it must be recorded in the black book.

That is the rule--nay, the law--yet reports have it that we have schools in which every teacher walks around brandishing cane! That is wrong, it is impunity as it is primitive.

We challenge the police to hunt down the culpable headteacher, arrest him and charge him with manslaughter.

The Education ministry must send a reminder to all teachers--that violence against learners, in any form, shall not be tolerated in Tanzania. And modalities to enforce that should be put in place. That, so that the death of little Daudi Kaila will not be in vain.