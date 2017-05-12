12 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Looking for Funds to Construct District Hospital in Wanging'ombe

Dodoma — The Government is looking for funds for construction of a district hospital in Wanging'ombe, deputy minister of state in President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Authorities) Mr Suleimani Jafo told the Parliament on Friday.

Mr Jafo revealed this in the Parliament on Friday, when he was responding to a question from Ms Neema Mgaya, who sought to know government plans to improve provision of health services in Wanging'ombe, which include construction of a district hospital.

The deputy minister told the parliament that the government has already acquire a piece of land in Igwachanya village from, which the hospital will be constructed. A total of Sh35 million have been spent on surveying the land, the deputy minister told the house.

