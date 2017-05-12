Africa: Fact - London Has Become Really, Really Expensive

Photo: Dronepicr//Wikipedia

Aerial view of the City of London.

column

A few weeks ago, I was on a bus, and in hopped a child of between 12 and 14 years.

Now. Unlike Dar es Salaam's vipanyas and Nairobi matatus, the red double decker London bus, requires you to pay before stepping inside.

Money, Oyster Card, Credit or Debit cards. A system only peculiar to London.

By the door, the driver is shielded and protected from potentially aggressive passengers. A Tanzanian friend, who chauffeurs public buses in the US, was really impressed while visiting.

"This is sooo cool," she sang, "I would like working with such vehicles. In the US it can be scary when abusive passengers become rowdy especially if you are doing late night shifts."

So...This youngster slithered in. He held a bag of books and instead of the specified routine pleaded with the waiting driver. Normally the vehicle does not move if someone has not paid.

Now the kid had this plaintive face. While... Mr Exasperated Driver waited.

"Sorry, I do not have money. Please..."

Mr E.D. shook his head.

"You got to pay, young man."

Boy, stooped farther forward. We watched and waited, too.

"Please let me. I always pay."

Mr ED shook his head. "You have to pay. This is not my bus..."

Sighing and livid, the child stepped out.

As the bus started to move, he showed the driver his middle finger. Made sure everyone witnessed his frustration.

Fingers or not, the teenager is an example of Londoners struggling with finances.

A recent report by London police alleged a rising number of opportunistic thieves on motorbikes. They ambush walking pedestrians, on streets, pubs and offices. Citing police stats from December to January the review mentioned theft of 103 mobile phones, 79 bags, 55 wallets, 48 bicycles and 29 laptops. Just in a month. The value of mobile phones was £50,000, that is, over Sh144 million!

These pickpockets are part of a phenomenon that has prompted London City police to launch a website to combat the misdemeanour.

I was chatting to a Congolese colleague. Just divorced. Very good musician. Exceptional.

He said: "I live alone, 3 months. Fantastic. I am playing my bass guitar, each morning, afternoon, night. Anytime I want. I don't have to--ask for permission..."

What did he mean by permission?

"Wives. Girlfriends. Boyfriends. Even for women it is the same. If they are musicians and their lover or husband is not, it is difficult. Okay. You are a musician and you live with someone who works 9am to 5pm. You are assured of money for rent. At least £1, 200 per month. You go play here make 40 pounds. Play, over there and rake £100. Always up and down. You cannot pay rent with such an unpredictable salary. So separate now, I have my freedom. I can play music and create. But I have no money. I depend on government to foot my rent. We don't get gigs like we used to. It is especially tougher with African music."

But it is not just immigrants. Or artistes. Or schoolchildren.

I was working for a big organisation a couple of years ago. I was not paid for many months. I got a lawyer to help push the buttons. They apologised that they had "gone burst," i.e. bankrupt. Business has not been kind. They promised to settle my bill in two years' time, with interest. They did. But-it- took-three -years!

Money is tough...

Even for those high earning executives.

I read something really alarming on Tuesday. People with salaries of £80,000 annually in London cannot afford to buy a house. The average price for a flat in a working class area is £400,000. If you think that is a lot of money, go to posh, upper class neighbourhoods (Belgravia in Westminster or Knightsbridge), it will cost you at least £4,279,127, the report said. That is about Sh12.4 billion.

Money Is A Big Issue.

What about the future?

Remember when East African students fled the UK in 2010 after university fees were hiked three times?

The young are not only being affected, they are very pessimistic.

While I was a student in the 1970s, Karl Marx was very popular. Then things changed after the fall of the Russia Empire because of Perestroika. Karl Marx lived in London in the 19th century and was buried here in 1889.

On July 2017, a Marx festival is expected in London to celebrate 150 years of his most known work, Das Kapital.

Many youths are becoming Marxists, according to London's Evening Standard.

A keen Marxist student was quoted alleging: " Young people....we are going to have a worse standard of living than our parents...in London...We are probably never going to afford to buy a house, our kids are going to go to the worst schools, and we are going to have the worst social health care...we want change."