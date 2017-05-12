Tanzania: Muhimbili National Hospita to Restore Hearing in Children

Dar es Salaam — The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) plans to carry out cochlea implantation in children, June this year, in a bid to reduce the costs of treatment and the number of patients seeking for the services outside the country.

The statement was issued by Ear,Nose,Throat (ENT) consultant at MNH Dr Edwin Lyombo at the launch of training programme related to the services on Friday.

Dr Lyombo said the hospital has already started to make necessary changes at the theatres and the intensive care units to accommodate the patients.

"The team of experts who underwent training in India are now back and ready to start providing the services," he noted.

MNH last year sent seven ENT surgeons and 20 kidney specialists to India for studies on related services.