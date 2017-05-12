12 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Muhimbili National Hospita to Restore Hearing in Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) plans to carry out cochlea implantation in children, June this year, in a bid to reduce the costs of treatment and the number of patients seeking for the services outside the country.

The statement was issued by Ear,Nose,Throat (ENT) consultant at MNH Dr Edwin Lyombo at the launch of training programme related to the services on Friday.

Dr Lyombo said the hospital has already started to make necessary changes at the theatres and the intensive care units to accommodate the patients.

"The team of experts who underwent training in India are now back and ready to start providing the services," he noted.

MNH last year sent seven ENT surgeons and 20 kidney specialists to India for studies on related services.

Tanzania

EU Opts for Dialogue As Region Ignores Signing Trade Deal

European Union (EU) has invited the government to a dialogue over the contentious Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA). Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.