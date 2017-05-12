Tanzania: Flaviana Matata More Than Just a Super Model

Dar es Salaam — Ten years ago, a young woman surprised everyone by winning Miss Universe Tanzania edition, an event that many believe she entered out of sheer curiosity and fun.

A decade later, Flaviana Matata is not just another pretty face on the runway, she has got things falling into place; modeling deals, nail polish line and a foundation to help the needy.

She has got the Midas touch as she works with some of the biggest brands in the modeling world and her recent deal with American Express is testimony to this.

And as agreed by many a commentator, she is perhaps the best modeling export that Tanzania has got in the international arena.

She has come a long way, but in her own words she is still learning and she won't rest on her laurels until she achieves her dream.

It's a journey which has taken her to some of the greatest runways working with the world's top fashion designers- Alexander McQueen, Tory Burch, and Vivienne Westwood.

Her status means she dines and wines with mighty and as every celebrity will admit, being Flaviana comes with expectations; one that she won't let derail her.

"When it is work it is just that but after that I am just a simple wife, a daughter a sister. My brothers and dad have always maintained that I have to be grounded," says Flaviana who lost her mother in the MV Bukoba tragedy 22 years ago.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Beat during her recent visit to Tanzania she said the first five years after winning the Miss Universe was a learning curve that wasn't easy at all.

"It was rather a period of transition as I moved from Tanzania to South Africa. I mean during this period I was learning the ropes of the trade, it was indeed very lonely until Nancy Sumari and Nasren came over. It was not until when I moved to New York that I started a serious journey in modeling," says Matata.

