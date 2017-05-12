12 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bank of Tanzania Revokes Mbinga Community Bank Licence

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has revoked the business licence of Mbinga Community Bank after the bank's capital fell below the required levels.

Mbinga Community Bank becomes the second institution to be closed by BoT this week after similar measures were taken against FBME bank, though for totally different reasons.

A statement released by BoT to the media Friday indicates that the central bank has decided to take possession of the bank and discontinue its operations as well as place it under compulsory liquidation.

BoT has also appointed the Deposit Insurance Board (DIB) as the liquidator effective from Saturday.

The measure was taken upon determination by BoT that the bank was critically undercapitalized and insolvent hence violating the requirements of the Banking and Financial Institutions Act of 2006 and its regulations.

The Act requires a bank's capital not to fall below Sh15 billion. However, BoT statement didn't state by how much Mbinga Community Bank's capital has fallen.

"If the bank will continue with its operations with the current capital it will be detrimental to the interest of its depositors something, which will pose risk to the stability of the entire financial system," reads the statement in part.

