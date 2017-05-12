Tanzania: Solar Stage Reinventing Festival Performances

Dar es Salaam — Staging a live show in many parts of Africa has many challenges and on top of the list is unreliable power supply, which makes organising shows a very expensive affair.

In February, something rather uncommon happened in Tanzania at the Forodhani Gardens during the Sauti Za Busara as organisers resorted to the use of solar energy powered stage.

Neil Nayar a Malawian national has come up with a solar stage which was first used in Tanzania at the festival in Zanzibar and the result was tremendous and maybe this is where the future of live performances lie.

According to Nayar the idea was born in the UK where there is a huge 'green' movement where they often held festivals in fields or farms where people camp.

In 2011 while with his friends they decided to raise awareness on damaging agricultural practices through a three-day music program.