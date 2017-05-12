12 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Solar Stage Reinventing Festival Performances

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomepya

Dar es Salaam — Staging a live show in many parts of Africa has many challenges and on top of the list is unreliable power supply, which makes organising shows a very expensive affair.

In February, something rather uncommon happened in Tanzania at the Forodhani Gardens during the Sauti Za Busara as organisers resorted to the use of solar energy powered stage.

Neil Nayar a Malawian national has come up with a solar stage which was first used in Tanzania at the festival in Zanzibar and the result was tremendous and maybe this is where the future of live performances lie.

According to Nayar the idea was born in the UK where there is a huge 'green' movement where they often held festivals in fields or farms where people camp.

In 2011 while with his friends they decided to raise awareness on damaging agricultural practices through a three-day music program.

Tanzania

World Bank Gives Magufuli's Govt U.S.$130 Million for Cities

World Bank (WB) has poured 130 million US dollars (some 286bn/-) as a second additional financing for Tanzania Strategic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.