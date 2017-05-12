Tanzania: Battle for Points As RBA League First Round Ends

Three RBA League games are on the cards today as the regional championship's first round come to its conclusion.

In the men's league, Tanzania Prisons will square up against JKT Stars in the first game of the day at the National Indoor Stadium.

JKT Stars, who are placed fourth with 24 points from 14 games, may go to within two points of unbeaten leaders Savio.

The defending champions top the table with 28 points.

The game will be followed by the Vijana versus Chui clash late in the evening with the former looking overwhelmingly favourites to bag the points at stake.

Vijana alias City Bulls, who have been pursuing the leaders closely, are currently placed third with 25 points, two points below rampaging ABC.

A win over Chui will send them level on points with ABC, but the two may be trailing by three points should Savio win their final first round games this weekend.

In the women's league, Vijana Queens will lock horns against Jeshi Stars in the match that would evoke memories of their fierce rivalry.

On Wednesday night, ABC, the former champions laboured to defeat hard-fighting Kurasini Heat 90-81.

Filbert Mwaipungu notched 16 points while his teammate Erick Kahangwa added 14 to inspire their team to a crucial victory.

Kurasini Heat, one of the surprise packages this season, started the game brightly and managed to take a 19-17 first quarter lead.

ABC, who had many rescheduled matches, came back in the second quarter posting a convincing 28-15 lead.

The remaining quarters were equally contested, but ABC's experienced shooting guards made the difference.

Yassini Choma was outstanding on the court for Kurasini Heat after scoring 19 points followed by Andrew Samson who notched 18. However, their efforts were not enough to down the army outfit.

Speaking after the match, ABC coach Leonard Kwale showered his players for a never-say-die spirit and called on fans to keep their support for ABC.

"It was a hard-fought victory. Kurasini Heat were difficult beat, but my players did well to convert the chances that came their way. We are now within the touching distance of the leaders," said Kwale.

For his part, Kurasini Heat coach Gerald Baru blamed the defeat on lapses of concentration, but promised that they will comeback for the second round stronger.