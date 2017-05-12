12 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mandla Mandela and Wife Rabia Announce Birth of Firstborn

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Benny Gool/Oryx Media
Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Clarke.

Chief Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Clarke announced the birth of their firstborn on Friday.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of our first baby in Cape Town today. The name will be revealed following a traditional naming ceremony in the next week or two," the Royal House of Mandela said.

"Both mother and child are in excellent health. The family is very grateful to the medical and nursing team who helped deliver this bundle of joy into the world.

"We cannot wait to introduce our child to the people of Mvezo Khomkhulu."

Mandela married Clarke, his fourth wife, in February 2016.

Source: News24

South Africa

Case Against Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer Postponed

The case against a man who allegedly killed and burnt his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was postponed in the Johannesburg… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.