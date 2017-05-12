South Africa: Mandla Mandela and Wife Rabia Announce Birth of Firstborn

Photo: Benny Gool/Oryx Media

Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Clarke.

Chief Mandla Mandela and his wife Rabia Clarke announced the birth of their firstborn on Friday.

"We are thrilled to announce the birth of our first baby in Cape Town today. The name will be revealed following a traditional naming ceremony in the next week or two," the Royal House of Mandela said.

"Both mother and child are in excellent health. The family is very grateful to the medical and nursing team who helped deliver this bundle of joy into the world.

"We cannot wait to introduce our child to the people of Mvezo Khomkhulu."

Mandela married Clarke, his fourth wife, in February 2016.

Source: News24