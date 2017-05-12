Tanzania: Video of Man Praying for a Car Not to Be Swept Away By Floods Goes Viral

Photo: The Star/Youtube

Man prays for car not to be swept by raging flood.

A Morogoro resident, Mr Nyangusi Laiser, became an internet sensation when a video of him praying over his car not to be swept away by floods went viral on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post that accompanied the video, he explained that it was his little faith that saved his car. Mr Laiser who is the Regional Coordinator for Tanzania Commission for AIDS (Tacaids) was with his wife and brother in the car when the car got stuck on a dry stream. They got off when the rain started, and suddenly, it poured heavily.

In the video, Mr Laiser is praying on top of his voice, rebuking the devil from moving his car. "In the name of Jesus my car won't move, this is a joke Satan and you won't take my car because the name of Jesus shall stand. In Jesus name the floods do not take my car anywhere," said in the video that he took of the incident.

The video that he posted and then circulated on various WhatsApp groups showed a black Toyota Surf in the middle of the floods already over the tires size going up with praying aloud.

He has told The Citizen that he believed God could save his car and recalled a verse in the Bible, Jeremiah 33:3 that says 'Call to me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things, which you do not know'.

The video received 416 comments and 270 re-shares. In most comments people expressed their disbelief over what happened and agreeing on the power of the name Jesus he was calling.