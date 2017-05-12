11 May 2017

Zimbabwe: Man Killed After Visiting Married Ex-Wife

A man who visited his ex-wife in the same suburb was killed by the new husband after the two were engaged in a fistfight, the High Court heard recently.

Elifigio Macheka, 35, who is facing culpable homicide charges, was last month sentenced to four years in prison by Justice Clement Phiri for causing the death of Shelton Tungwarara.

The court heard that Tungwarara was once married to Chiedza Nyagomo and the two have a daughter, Napnel Patience. However, the marriage collapsed and Nyagomo got married to Macheka.

On 11 March 2011, Tungwarara went to visit the new couple's residence to check on his daughter, Napnel, who was ill.

On arrival, Tungwarara is reported to have entered the house without knocking and started accusing Macheka of causing his daughter's illness before punching him. Macheka retaliated and a fistfight ensued. Macheka managed to pick an iron bar, which he used to strike Tungwarara before fleeing to his mother's house in the same area.

Tungwarara, who was now seriously injured, was offered a place to sleep that night by Nyagomo before he made a report to the police the next morning, but collapsed and died before he could make it to the hospital.

According to a post mortem carried out by Dr. Eduardo Setrada, the cause of death could not be determined because the body was decomposed.

On hearing of Tungwarara's death, Macheka fled to Mozambique and was only arrested on his return in Nyanga in 2014.

Justice Phiri, last month, sentenced him to six years imprisonment before suspending two years. The charge was also changed from murder to culpable homicide because it was not premeditated.

"Accused is sentenced to six years imprisonment, of which two years are suspended. This court will not tolerate any total disregard and respect for the sanctity of life and will not hesitate to impose deterrent sentences to warn would be perpetrators that such conduct is not tolerated," Justice Phiri ruled.

