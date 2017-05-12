Zimbabwe: Enforce Speed Limits, Police Told

Government has challenged traffic police officers to enforce speed limits to bring to book reckless drivers to contain road carnage. Speaking at the launch of the fourth Global Road Safety Week 2017 in Harare yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Engineer Michael Madanha said Government would establish features, including appropriate speed limits, for each road.

"Allow me to also urge the traffic law enforcement agents to be relentless in enforcing speed limits in order to bring to book stubborn, heartless and reckless errant drivers who disregard speed limits and end up killing and maiming innocent people," he said.

The event is being held under the theme "Saving Lives by Slowing Down".

Eng Madanha said the main focus was on speeding and what could be done to address the menace that killed and maimed millions the world over.

He said rapid motorisation in the country meant an increase in the risk of road traffic deaths and injuries.

"Sadly, more than 90 percent of all road traffic crashes in Zimbabwe are preventable since they are caused by human error, which can be corrected," said Eng Madanha.

"One of the preventable human errors is speeding. Speeding is at the centre of the road traffic injury problem. It is the highest contributing factor in the gravity of all road traffic crashes and results in the preventable loss of life and a limb."

Eng Madanha said according to research on the causes of road traffic injuries, speed contributed one-third of all fatal road traffic crashes in high-income countries and up to 50 percent in low- and middle-income countries.

He said in the United Kingdom, speed was reported to be responsible for 28 percent of all fatal road crashes, while in Zimbabwe, 27 percent of the 38 620 road crashes recorded last year was attributable to speeding.

Eng Madanha said the ministry should always continue to prioritise road safety as evidenced by the completion of the rehabilitation of the Plumtree-Harare-Nyamapanda Highway.

"Unfortunately, this same highway recorded the highest number of fatalities last year due to speeding," he said. "Also, as you may be aware, the dualisation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway is set to be rolled out in a couple of days' time.

"Accordingly, I would like to make a clarion call to all motor vehicle drivers to be equally committed to the 'rehabilitation' of their vehicle speeds in order to save lives."

Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe acting managing director Mr Clifford Gobo implored drivers to manage their vehicle speeds and save lives.

"Since drivers do not need any foreign currency to manage their speeds, they must all act against speeding," he said.

Total Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd sustainable development manager Mr Godwin Musora said they had a responsibility to campaign and support any initiatives linked to traffic safety.

TSCZ is targeting speeding motorists during this year's edition of the Global Safety Week that began on Monday and ends on Sunday.