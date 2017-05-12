Tanzania: Day of Reckoning for Omog's Team

Dar es Salaam — They might play down the significance of today's blockbuster showdown pitting their teams, but Joseph Omog and Athuman Bilal are not fooling anyone.

The result of this clash between title hopefuls Simba and Stand United will, without any doubt, determine where the Vodacom Premier League title heads at the end of the season.

Stand United sit sixth in the league table with 35 points from 28 outings, and team coach Bilal says their remaining match against Ruvu Shooting is just as important for him as today's clash.

However, a defeat to on-song Simba will damage their quivering walk towards a top-four finish.

"We are taking the Simba match just like any other game. There is nothing special about it because only three points are up for grabs," the Shinyanga team coach said yesterday.

For the Msimbazi Reds, they must grab the three points at stake in today's clash if they are to remain in contention for the coveted trophy they last won five years ago.

"It's a crucial game for us but we've been preparing for it just as we would every other game, because in the Vodacom Premier League you can't afford to be complacent against any team," Omog said yesterday.

Second-placed Simba and leaders Young Africans, whose rivalry is as old as the country's football history, tie on 62 points.

But defending champions Yanga relish at the summit of the 16-team league on courtesy of their superior goal difference.

Yanga have played 27 matches, scoring 54 goals while conceding 12 only.

Their traditional foes have played one more game and netted 46 goals and conceded 15.

This means Simba, who last clinched the trophy in the 2011/12 season, must beat Stand United today or the title race will be out of their hands.

The build up to this pivotal clash has been overshadowed by the feuding between Simba and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) over the federation's legal and players status committee's controversial decision to dock them three points.

It docked Simba the three points they were awarded by the federation's 72 Hours committee after winning their appeal against Kagera Sugar.

Kagera Sugar were found guilty of fielding ineligible player, Mohamed Fakhi, in their league match against Simba at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, which Omog's men lost 2-0.

Simba have threatened to appeal to the world soccer governing body, Fifa, arguing that the legal and players status committee does not have the mandate to deliberate on the dispute.

But the Msimbazi Street team manager, Musa Hassan Mgosi eloquently stated yesterday that nothing will distract them from completing the job at hand.

"It is a must win game for us. If we lose to Stand United it means we will be three points off the pace should Young Africans beat Mbeya City on Saturday," Mgosi said.

"They have three matches to play and I don't see them dropping enough points for us to beat them to the title," he admitted.

"We know that our fans are waiting with baited breath for this game."

"There are difficult moments in every season, but it's clear we cannot afford any slip-up against Stand United," he said.

Elsewhere, third-placed Azam FC face relegation threatened Toto African at the Chamazi Complex. The match kicks off at 7pm.