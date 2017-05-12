Tanzania: Government Pays Sh1.1 Trillion It Owes Pension Funds

Dodoma — The government has paid Sh1.1 trillion out of Sh1.4 trillion it owes pension funds, the parliament was told on Friday.

This was revealed by deputy minister for finance and planning Dr Ashatu Kijaji, when she was responding to a supplementary question from Mr Almasi Maige (Tabora North-CCM).

In his question Mr Maige sought to know the status of debt that the government owes pension funds.

Dr Kijaji revealed that the government is in discussion with the pension fund to settle the remaining amount.

Earlier on Minister of State in Prime Minister's office Policy, Parliamentary affairs, labour, employment, youth and disables Ms Jenister Mhagama told the parliament that the government plans to merge all social security funds.

She was responding to basic question from Mr Maige, who sought to know when the government will table a Bill to the parliament to merge social security funds.

"It is true that we are planning to merge social security funds; we are currently in consultation with stakeholders," said Ms Mhagama.