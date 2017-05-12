12 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TADB, TAHA Sign a Pact to Improve Horticulture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) have signed an agreement to cooperate in improving the horticultural industry in Tanzania.

TADB's Acting Managing Director, Mr Francis Assenga said that the Bank wants to address limited financing challenges that facing horticultural industry in the country mainly by addressing issues such as commodity trading, high interest rates, short-term loan maturities and rigid repayment terms without flexibility to accommodate the seasonal and/or cyclical nature of agriculture.

TADB's Acting Chief added that his Bank acknowledges importance of TAHA and the horticultural industry as a whole in the country that largely depend on smallholder farmers, with export of fruits and vegetables alone being 70% dependent on farmers with land holding less than two (2) hectares. The pact was signed on Thursday.

According to Mr Assenga the Bank will offer concessional agricultural loans in three categories namely: Short-term, Medium-term and Long-term lending by deploying various delivery channels. These include among others; direct loaning to smallholder farmer organizations, refinancing, co-financing, syndications and infrastructure financing to address financing gaps in the value chains of focus.

Speaking on the proposed partnership, TAHA's Chief Executive Officer, Jacqueline Mkindi said that as an apex private sector association, TAHA has been actively engaging with government institutions and agencies, Development Partners, Private Sector companies and platforms, regional and international bodies in its strategy to promote improve horticulture.

Tanzania

World Bank Gives Magufuli's Govt U.S.$130 Million for Cities

World Bank (WB) has poured 130 million US dollars (some 286bn/-) as a second additional financing for Tanzania Strategic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.