Tanzania: TADB, TAHA Sign a Pact to Improve Horticulture

Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) have signed an agreement to cooperate in improving the horticultural industry in Tanzania.

TADB's Acting Managing Director, Mr Francis Assenga said that the Bank wants to address limited financing challenges that facing horticultural industry in the country mainly by addressing issues such as commodity trading, high interest rates, short-term loan maturities and rigid repayment terms without flexibility to accommodate the seasonal and/or cyclical nature of agriculture.

TADB's Acting Chief added that his Bank acknowledges importance of TAHA and the horticultural industry as a whole in the country that largely depend on smallholder farmers, with export of fruits and vegetables alone being 70% dependent on farmers with land holding less than two (2) hectares. The pact was signed on Thursday.

According to Mr Assenga the Bank will offer concessional agricultural loans in three categories namely: Short-term, Medium-term and Long-term lending by deploying various delivery channels. These include among others; direct loaning to smallholder farmer organizations, refinancing, co-financing, syndications and infrastructure financing to address financing gaps in the value chains of focus.

Speaking on the proposed partnership, TAHA's Chief Executive Officer, Jacqueline Mkindi said that as an apex private sector association, TAHA has been actively engaging with government institutions and agencies, Development Partners, Private Sector companies and platforms, regional and international bodies in its strategy to promote improve horticulture.