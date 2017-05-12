AT least 226 traditional chiefs in the country will soon take delivery of new vehicles as the country gears for fresh elections next year, a government minister has revealed.

Rural Development minister Abednico Ncube was addressing backbenchers during parliament's question and answer session this week.

He had been asked by Harare Central legislator Murisi Zwizwai if government had any plans to purchase vehicles for chiefs and headmen "before this term of Parliament is over".

"It is already something in the pipeline," Ncube said in his response.

"Let me just assure you that very shortly our chiefs will be given cars. At least we have 226 registered chiefs ... So, do not worry.

"...Madam Speaker, something is in the pipeline. We are through with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development."

His response sparked an immediate protest by independent legislator for Norton Temba Mliswa who asked why the favour was being extended to only 226 when the country had 2800 chiefs.

Mliswa was, however, not responded to as the deputy speaker overruled his question saying she had not recognised him among those she had allowed to ask questions.

Traditional chiefs have been given Mazda B1800 vehicles before with their homes fitted with electricity and boreholes.

It emerged during Wednesday's parliamentary deliberations that government has since abandoned village heads who have reportedly gone for almost a year without receiving allowances.

Binga South MP Joel Gabbuza asked Ncube what government's policy was regarding the payment of allowances to village and kraal heads and if they were all entitled or "there are some specially selected few?"

"As far as the Ministry is concerned, each and every village head is entitled to an allowance except in situations whereby some village heads may not be registered but as long as the village head is registered, he is entitled to an allowance," Ncube said.

Ncube said village heads who were not yet registered with government should do so through their local district administrator to be eligible for payment.

Makunde also asked why those who are registered have gone for eight months without receiving that allowance to which Ncube said they must follow their dues through their District Administrator's offices.

Village heads are paid a monthly allowance of $25.

Zimbabwe's opposition has accused the Zanu PF led government of using influential traditional leaders as party commissars in the country's rural arrears.

During balloting, chiefs often drive their fearful subjects to polling stations while keeping registers on who has voted whom.

Villagers are often threatened against voting for the opposition.