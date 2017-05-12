11 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Giant Rapes Sister As Fearful Brothers Flee

Two brothers ran for their dear lives leaving a 'giant' to rape their young sister on Christmas Day last year after the attacker threatened to kill them if they dared rescue her.

The giant, identified as Mangange Ndlovu, 32, of Zuula Village under Chief Sinampande, was reportedly feared in the whole area as no-one would challenge him.

Ndlovu first severely slapped the girl severally accusing her of stealing his groceries worth $11 before dragging her into a bush and raping her three times, a court heard.

He will now have the four walls of jail to tame him after Hwange regional magistrate Collette Ncube sentenced him to a total of 22 years imprisonment.

Ndlovu had pleaded guilty to assault while denying ever sexually abusing the 15-year-old girl.

"Yes I assaulted her with open hands because she didn't want to tell me where she had hidden my satchel with groceries. I never raped her or sexually abused her," he told court.

Prosecuting, Bheki Tshabalala said the attack took place on Christmas Day, when Ndlovu is said to have raped the girl three times before letting her go, but after threatening to kill her if she reported him.

"On December 25, 2016, at 6pm the girl was walking towards home from Kaningo Business Centre with her friends when Ndlovu confronted her demanding his groceries back. The two started arguing as the complainant denied ever stealing the said goods which were in a satchel. It is then that Ndlovu hit the girl with an open hand and continued slapping her," said Tshabalala.

The court heard that the girl screamed for help drawing the attention of her elder brothers (names withheld) who came rushing to rescue her but retreated upon seeing that it was Ndlovu.

The two brothers told the court how Ndlovu was feared in the area.

"The two fled from the scene when Ndlovu threatened to kill them if they came closer as he continued assaulting the girl. The accused then dragged the girl to a secluded place where he raped her."

The court was told that Ndlovu threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about what had happened but she bravely narrated her ordeal upon getting home.

The mother accompanied her to the police to file charges leading to Ndlovu's arrest.

