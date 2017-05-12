12 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Overturned Bus Leaves 70 Children Injured in KwaZulu Natal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Approximately 70 children sustained minor injuries on Friday morning when their bus overturned on the R603 in Adams Mission, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the children were climbing out of the bus and walking around, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The bus was found on its side on the shoulder of the road.

The children were taken to nearby hospitals for further medical attention.

No fatalities were reported, Meiring said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and authorities are investigating.

News24

South Africa

Case Against Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer Postponed

The case against a man who allegedly killed and burnt his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was postponed in the Johannesburg… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.