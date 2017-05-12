South Africa: Overturned Bus Leaves 70 Children Injured in KwaZulu Natal

Approximately 70 children sustained minor injuries on Friday morning when their bus overturned on the R603 in Adams Mission, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, the children were climbing out of the bus and walking around, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

The bus was found on its side on the shoulder of the road.

The children were taken to nearby hospitals for further medical attention.

No fatalities were reported, Meiring said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and authorities are investigating.

News24