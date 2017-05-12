Photo: Daily News

Mtwara — World Bank (WB) has poured 130 million US dollars (some 286bn/-) as a second additional financing for Tanzania Strategic Cities Project (TSCP).

TSCP is being implemented in seven cities of Arusha, Dodoma, Tanga, Kigoma, Mwanza, Mtwara and Mbeya, with the goal to facilitate them to keep up with the pace of quick urbanisation.

Speaking during the opening of the midterm review support mission held in Mtwara yesterday, the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), Eng Mussa Iyombe, commended the contribution of the World Bank and The Royal Danish Government towards the successful implementation of the TSCP project.

In his speech which was presented by the Mtwara Regional Administrative Secretary, Mr Alfred Luanda, the PS said that he was delighted to hear that the WB has agreed to continue supporting Component II from July.

He urged participating Local Government Authorities to show their readiness and seriousness towards implementing the project more successful. "Let us improve our commitment to support implementation of the Component II to make it more successful," Eng Iyombe said.

The PS also acknowledged the support of the Royal Danish Embassy through DANIDA for implementing Component II of the TSCP project which specifically dealt with institutional strengthening.

He said that during the six years of its implementation, the project has managed to strengthen the LGAs by providing them with tools such as solid waste management equipment and strengthen different systems.

Eng Iyombe urged all LGAs to build the habit of setting aside sufficient funds in your annual budget specifically for operation and maintenance and make sure that allocated budget is used for intended activities.

Earlier, The TSCP WB representative, Chyi-Yun Huang, said that the World Bank had approved the second additional financing which will start during the next 2017/2018 budget.

She added that the present extra financing will be used to implement the project's vital objective of boosting the quality and access to basic urban services in the participating Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

On his part the sub-coordinator of TSCP, Eng Ezron Kilamhama, reiterated the PS stand on ensuring that LGAs allocated sufficient funds for operation and maintenance in order to make the equipment sustainable.

"Through the project, we have supported councils with equipment such as garbage collection trucks, garbage collection containers, infrastructure and therefore councils need to allocate fund to enable them maintain the infrastructure built under the project," he said.