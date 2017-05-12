Tanzania: Here Come Mbeya City With Vital Key

With the Mainland Premier League rolling close to then point of no return, Mbeya City are on the way to Dar es Salaam to face Young Africans in a decisive match that will give a clear picture of the league's title race.

The match between the hosts Yanga and Mbeya City almost holds a vital key to who deserves this year's championship between Dar es Salaam rival giants; Yanga and Simba.

Do Yanga win the encounter, they will be placed just 3 points away from the title and thus, threatening to make their opponents hope for the title end in a pipe dream.

But, do the results favour Mbeya City, it will be a relief for Simba as their 6-point mission will be then fruitful. Besides all odds, the title race that has turned a two-giant affair in the last rounds has, must be decided by the wins.

Wishing Yanga to stumble somewhere on the course won't help Simba to claim the title if they don't win their two last matches against Stand United and Mwadui. Both teams' are good and look much to maintain their winning reputation over Dar es Salaam teams.

Simba can reach 68 points if they win two remaining matches. Yanga will capture 71 points if they win all four remaining matches, With JKT Ruvu already relegated, four teams are still at the danger zone. Majimaji, Toto African, Mbao FC, African Lyon must work hard to win or else two of them will join JKT Ruvu at relegation zone.

Additionally, Mbeya City who are coming to Dar es Salaam with a vital key to championship, said through their information officer, Dismas Ten that a contingent of 18 players and 10 officials will be involved in a mission to end Dar es Salaam dominion in the league.

"We will fight to win the match as the league will be at its penultimate round this weekend," said the official. The team official said they are geared to win the encounter at any cost regardless the status of their experienced opponents.

"They do have many international players and so do we. Since we had good results in the first round, nothing will stop us from doing it again in the second round," said Mbeya City's Dismas Ten.

Mbeya City, according to the official, have trained intensively for over four weeks for the clash with Yanga. "We haven't played any game since our 1-1 draw with African Lyon at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya on April 13. So we had exactly 30 days of preparation," he added.