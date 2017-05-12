12 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Molefe 'A Spoiled Brat of the Guptas' - Economic Freedom Fighters

Eskom's decision to reinstate Brian Molefe as CEO is an "illegal, corrupt move", the EFF said on Friday.

"Molefe is a spoiled brat of the Guptas; he clearly is not earning a good salary as an MP and he went to cry to his handlers, who then issued an instruction for his reappointment into Eskom," the party said in a statement.

Eskom said on Friday morning that Molefe would return as its chief executive, after the board rescinded his application for early retirement. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had objected to Eskom's proposal that he get a R30m pension payout. He resigned from the parastatal in November 2016.

The EFF claimed Molefe had hoped he would be appointed a minister in President Jacob Zuma's recent Cabinet reshuffle, and that he resigned from Eskom following allegations against him contained in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report.

He could not return to his old job without due process being followed, the EFF said. Eskom should advertise the job again and shortlist and interview candidates.

"Only in a banana republic can a person resign from a state-owned enterprise as CEO based on strong allegations against them, then become a public representative, and when they are not appointed to cabinet, then returns to his CEO job."

The EFF said it was consulting its lawyers about the decision.

"The ANC always said people are trying to co-govern with them through the courts. This is caused by such mad decisions which render us as a country into a mockery and a banana republic. The EFF will not allow that and will fight to the end to return the rule of law in our country against all manner of kleptocracy in our government."

Earlier, the ANC said Eskom's decision to reinstate Molefe was "unfortunate and reckless".

