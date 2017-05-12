12 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Northern Cape Cops Search Graveyards After Empty Coffin Found in Veld

Tagged:

Related Topics

An empty coffin was found in a veld in the Northern Cape earlier this week, police said on Friday.

A passer-by found the white coffin with gold handles and emblem on Tuesday afternoon, near a road connecting Seoding and Pampierstad, Captain Sergio Kock said.

The coffin was of medium size and not for a child or baby.

"We are checking all the graveyards and grave sites to check if someone had dug it out.

"It looks as if it was underground. There was nothing inside. We haven't got any feedback yet. If we found human remains, we could have tested for DNA."

Anyone with information about the coffin could contact Detective Warrant Officer Alfred Setumisho on 082-719-7206.

News24

South Africa

Case Against Karabo Mokoena's Alleged Killer Postponed

The case against a man who allegedly killed and burnt his ex-girlfriend Karabo Mokoena was postponed in the Johannesburg… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.