South Africa: Northern Cape Cops Search Graveyards After Empty Coffin Found in Veld

An empty coffin was found in a veld in the Northern Cape earlier this week, police said on Friday.

A passer-by found the white coffin with gold handles and emblem on Tuesday afternoon, near a road connecting Seoding and Pampierstad, Captain Sergio Kock said.

The coffin was of medium size and not for a child or baby.

"We are checking all the graveyards and grave sites to check if someone had dug it out.

"It looks as if it was underground. There was nothing inside. We haven't got any feedback yet. If we found human remains, we could have tested for DNA."

Anyone with information about the coffin could contact Detective Warrant Officer Alfred Setumisho on 082-719-7206.

News24