11 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ex-President Jammeh Brothers Arrested

Photo: Al-Jazeera
Fromer President Yahya Jammeh.
By Mustapha Jallow

A police insider informed Foroyaa that three natives of Kanilai and brothers of former President Jammeh were arrested and taken to Police headquarters in Banjul, yesterday at around 8am.

The source revealed that Sainey Jammeh, Araba Jammeh and Jalamang Jammeh received phone calls from someone who claimed to be attached to Bwiam police, to report to the said station. The source revealed that upon their arrival at the said station, they were questioned and later transported to the Major Crimes Unit at police headquarters in Banjul, for further questioning.

"Their arrests and subsequent detention is in connection to Jammeh's cattle they sold to some people recently. The order of selling these cattle came from former President Jammeh because his brothers no longer have enough income and these three men work on his farms," he said.

He added that the brothers are currently detained at police headquarters awaiting further questioning together with those who bought these cattle.

This reporter spoke to the Kanilai alkalo, Ebou Jammeh, who confirmed the arrests and said the brothers were invited by the police and their arrests is about the former president's cattle.

Police spokesperson, Mr. Foday Conta, when contacted, confirmed the story and this was what he told our reporter: "The police invited Araba Jammeh, Jalamang Jammeh and Sainey Jammeh who are believed to be elder brothers of the former president, to the police headquarters for questioning with regard to certain information that investigators want to know. However, due to the health condition of Araba, he has been granted bail and is expected to return for continuation of questioning."

