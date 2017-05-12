12 May 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Sudan Forms New Inclusive Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Amin

Sudanese Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh on Thursday announced the formation of the new government of national unity that includes the opposition.

The new government was part of the outcome of the National Dialogue launched in 2014 by President Omar al-Bashir and concluded in October last year.

President Bashir, who took power in a coup in 1989, has been battling rebels and grappling with economic hardships compounded by US sanctions and the secession of South Sudan in 2011, which took away about three-quarter of oil production.

"According to Articles 58 and 70 of the Sudanese transitional constitution of 2005 and after consultations with the head of the council of ministers, the Sudanese presidency has issued a presidential decree of the formation of the consensus government," Mr Saleh said, addressing a press conference in Khartoum.

Mr Saleh said the new government will have 31 ministers and 40 deputies and will be in place until the year 2020.

The new government is required to lead in the review the constitution, national reconciliation as well as economic reforms.

"This government comes to implement the recommendations of the national dialogue, the country's largest political event after independence in 1956. The government's priorities are to increase production and people's livelihoods and achieve peace," Mr Saleh said.

The constitution was amended in December to include the position of the prime minister, a post that President Bashir had scrapped after taking power. Mr Saleh, who is also the vice president, was appointed to the position on March 1.

The ministerial and other government positions will be shared among the political parties and interest groups that participated in the dialogue.

The premier also called on opposition parties which boycotted the National Dialogue to join the new administration, saying there was still room for them.

Sudan

President Al-Bashir Issues Republican Decree Approving Employment Structure of General Prosecution

President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday issued a republican decree approving the employment… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.