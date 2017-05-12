Gambia: Dumping Still Barred At Manjai / Bakoteh Dumpsite

Dumping is still not allowed at the Manjai Bakoteh dumpsite, Foroyaa can confirm. The ban has resulted in the random dumping of waste within neighborhoods and communities in the KMC area.

The ban has also resulted in unwanted waste dumped in homes and any space that people find convenient to dump. Of recent waste has been seen dumped at places such as opposite the Independence Stadium and at the dumpsite in Banjul, behind Mile 2 Prisons.

The Chief Executive of Trustee Associate, Mr Abubacarr Jeng, told this reporter that no waste is dumped at the Bakoteh site, and further confirmed that since the fracas between council officials and residents, no dumping has taken place up to now.

Mr Jeng who represents the community, said they still maintain their position, and that is for council to show them a plan regarding the dumpsite; that the welfare of residents living within and near the dumping site have to be respected.

At the KMC headquarters, this reporter was directed by the PRO of the municipality, Mrs Fatoumatta Sillah, to the Chief Executive Officer of the municipality, Pa Kalifa Sanyang. However Mr. Sanyang was not available to make any comments.

'Foroyaa' will also pursue matters with the CEO, regarding the issue of dumping at Mile 2.

It could be recalled that the Bakoteh / Manjai dumpsite has been closed for dumping for two months now and people find it difficult to dump waste at the site they were used to.