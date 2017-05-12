Gambia: Residents of Banyaka Are Entitled to a Roof Over Their Heads the Responsibility Lies in the Government That Serves

editorial

Under the former regime demolition exercises were rampant, whether legal or illegal. What is becoming common nowadays is the deprivation of whole communities of large tracks of land that they have occupied for decades by a handful of claimants through the legal system which are sometimes sold to property developers.

In short, ordinary people who rely on the land for survival and shelter for decades simply see it slip from their hands to the higher echelons of society. This seems to be happening in Banyaka and other settlements in Kombo South and the number of cases seems to be growing.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that its citizens are sheltered. There is therefore need for it to ensure that communities are protected and sheltered.