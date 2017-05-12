11 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Residents of Banyaka Are Entitled to a Roof Over Their Heads the Responsibility Lies in the Government That Serves

Tagged:

Related Topics

editorial

Under the former regime demolition exercises were rampant, whether legal or illegal. What is becoming common nowadays is the deprivation of whole communities of large tracks of land that they have occupied for decades by a handful of claimants through the legal system which are sometimes sold to property developers.

In short, ordinary people who rely on the land for survival and shelter for decades simply see it slip from their hands to the higher echelons of society. This seems to be happening in Banyaka and other settlements in Kombo South and the number of cases seems to be growing.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that its citizens are sheltered. There is therefore need for it to ensure that communities are protected and sheltered.

Gambia

Brothers of Former President Jammeh Arrested - Report

A police insider informed Foroyaa that three natives of Kanilai and brothers of former President Jammeh were arrested… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.