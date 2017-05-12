22 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mary Mary to Perform in Nairobi

Photo: Mary Mary/Instagram
Mary Mary
By Josephine Mosongo

Renowned gospel duo Mary Mary are set to perform in Nairobi.

The announcement has been made via the Trace Gospel social media page. They have however not disclosed when or specifically where the performance will take place.

"Mary Mary will be in Kenya very soon for a live show with TRACE Gospel and TRACE Mziki," the announcement read on Instagram.

Mary Mary, real names Erica Atkins - Campbell and Trecina Atkins - Campbell are sisters and are known for their hits such as Shackles, In The Morning, Thank You, God in me, I Worship You, Go Get It among others.

