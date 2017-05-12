Botswana: Lets Put Aside Differences - New Council Chief

Maun — Maun Administration Authority newly elected chairperson, Mr Moedi Modiegi has implored fellow councillors to put aside their differences and come up with ideas that will take the council forward.

He said working as a team could help them to overcome challenges ahead of them and serve the communities as expected.

He made the remarks during a special sub council meeting recently to elect leadership where the incumbent chairperson was unopposed.

He was taking over from former chairperson, Mr Gaokgakala Letswee who did not stand for another term.

Cllr for Ghxabara, Mr Vepaune Moreti became the vice chairperson after he beat Mr Nico Folae with 20 votes against eight respectively.

Mr Modiegi pleaded with councillors to support the new leadership in their assignment and ensure they all leave a memorable mark at the end of their terms.

He assured them a good working relationship for the benefit of Maun community.

"I trust and believe that with God Almighty by our side to guide us we will be able to overcome challenges ahead of us," he said.

He concluded by urging voters to always attend council meetings not to only be seen during council elections.

Some councillors showed their appreciation towards the newly elected leadership and urged them to execute their duties diligently.

They advised them to put the communities' interest first.

In his remarks Mr Letswee appreciated the responsibilities which were bestowed upon him saying that it was a huge honour working with his fellow councillors.

"To the new leadership, I urge you to do your best and make sure you finish up tasks which are behind. I am so grateful for your teamwork and determination during my tenure," he said.

BOPA