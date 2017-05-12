12 May 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Fire Injures Five in Kazungula

By Gofaone Chika

Kazungula — Kazungula police are investigating an incident in which a 38-year-old woman and her four children were severely injured after a house they were sleeping in caught fire.

In an interview, Kazungula Police Assistant Superintendent Tenda Mojumi said they received a call at around 3am from a neighbour reporting that a house burning with a family of five trapped inside.

"After receiving a call, we immediately rushed there and we found that the occupants had managed to escape through a window, but with serious injuries," he said.

The house burnt to ashes while the victims were rushed to Kasane Primary Hospital where upon three of them were referred to Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown.

Police investigations regarding the cause of fire continue.

Meanwhile, Asst Supt Mojumi raised a concern about the disturbing incidents of house break-ins that are exacerbate by the fact that house owners leave their homes unattended.

He said in most cases, thieves target plasma televisions.

BOPA

