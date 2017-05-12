12 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Truck Kills Man and Two Cows in Dedza

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chisomo Banda

Blantyre — One man and two cows were on Wednesday killed in a road accident in Dedza after being hit by a truck.

Dedza Police Spokesperson, Edward Kabango confirmed the incident saying the man and the cows were hit by a Mozambican truck registration number; AEX 166mp/mb 4931 at Kalinyeke near the Boma.

"The deceased, Jelasi Kalaviyele was a herdsman and was moving his cattle to the market going in the same direction as the freightliner. The deceased wanted to control some cattle that wanted to cross the road, as a result he was hit by the oncoming truck and he died on the spot. Two cows were also killed in the incident," said Kabango.

According to Kabango, a minibus which was going the opposite direction also hit the cows causing the driver to lose control and the minibus registration number NU 8862 swerved off the road.

"Following the impact, six people in the minibus sustained minor injuries and were treated at Dedza District Hospital. The deceased, Jelasi Kalaviyere, 40 years old hailed from Mapira Village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka's area in Dedza while the driver of the truck, Eusebilo Thengu, 64, comes from Tete Province," highlighted Kabango.

Malawi

Striking Employees to Face Salary Freeze - Education Minister Fabiano

Government says it intends to change the law during the next sitting of parliament so that striking employees should not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.