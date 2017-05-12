Blantyre — One man and two cows were on Wednesday killed in a road accident in Dedza after being hit by a truck.

Dedza Police Spokesperson, Edward Kabango confirmed the incident saying the man and the cows were hit by a Mozambican truck registration number; AEX 166mp/mb 4931 at Kalinyeke near the Boma.

"The deceased, Jelasi Kalaviyele was a herdsman and was moving his cattle to the market going in the same direction as the freightliner. The deceased wanted to control some cattle that wanted to cross the road, as a result he was hit by the oncoming truck and he died on the spot. Two cows were also killed in the incident," said Kabango.

According to Kabango, a minibus which was going the opposite direction also hit the cows causing the driver to lose control and the minibus registration number NU 8862 swerved off the road.

"Following the impact, six people in the minibus sustained minor injuries and were treated at Dedza District Hospital. The deceased, Jelasi Kalaviyere, 40 years old hailed from Mapira Village in Traditional Authority Kaphuka's area in Dedza while the driver of the truck, Eusebilo Thengu, 64, comes from Tete Province," highlighted Kabango.