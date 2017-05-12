12 May 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: U.S. Army Band to Perform in Botswana

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bopa

Gaborone — Four United States Airmen from the US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) band will be in Botswana from May 13 to 17; performing in some schools in the Chobe district.

According to a press release from the US embassy, the band's performances in Botswana will be in support of the co-hosted 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium and will conduct local band partnerships as well as carry out some community engagements.

The release says the band will host military-to-military band workshops with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF); with the focus being on improvisation skills and rehearsal techniques.

Additionally, the USAFE band will collaborate with the Gender Affairs Department to teach local youth bands how to play and read music and will perform with the BDF band at Plateau, Kazungula and Kachikau primary schools and Chobe junior secondary school.

It says while the USAFE band's history is rooted in the music of Glenn Miller, its current repertoire includes favourites and cutting edge contemporary arrangements; adding that the band represents a unique international musical heritage, building and preserving partnerships through official multi-national military and international community outreach events across Europe and Africa.

BOPA

Botswana

Brexit Effects Yet to Be Known - EU Chief

The exit of the United Kingdom (UK) from the European Union (EU), popularly known as Brexit, should not be a cause for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.