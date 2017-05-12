Gaborone — Four United States Airmen from the US Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) band will be in Botswana from May 13 to 17; performing in some schools in the Chobe district.

According to a press release from the US embassy, the band's performances in Botswana will be in support of the co-hosted 2017 African Air Chiefs Symposium and will conduct local band partnerships as well as carry out some community engagements.

The release says the band will host military-to-military band workshops with the Botswana Defence Force (BDF); with the focus being on improvisation skills and rehearsal techniques.

Additionally, the USAFE band will collaborate with the Gender Affairs Department to teach local youth bands how to play and read music and will perform with the BDF band at Plateau, Kazungula and Kachikau primary schools and Chobe junior secondary school.

It says while the USAFE band's history is rooted in the music of Glenn Miller, its current repertoire includes favourites and cutting edge contemporary arrangements; adding that the band represents a unique international musical heritage, building and preserving partnerships through official multi-national military and international community outreach events across Europe and Africa.

BOPA