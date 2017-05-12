Malawi: Sanitation Competitions Encourage the Communities to Stick to Best Practices

Chiefs in Ntchisi have commended World Vision for conducting nutrition and sanitation competitions which they say encourage communities to stick to best nutrition and sanitation practices at their households.

Senior Chief Kasakula whose area was on position 3, and went away with MK7 million in the 2016 Nutrition and Sanitation competition, said the competition has triggered villagers to be active on different health activities at family level.

'People have understood the importance different health practices that the Health Surveillance Assistants teach in our areas. With the competitions, they have realised how serious government and Non-governmental organisations are on health issues," said Senior Chief Kasakula

He said the competitions have also forced junior chiefs to take part by among others monitoring and supervising households to ensure they follow all the guidelines to become the best in the competitions.

"All chiefs are mobilized to ensure that the families have all the requirements like toilets, backyard gardens, and small livestock for nutrition. And those that resist are taken to task," said Kasakula.

World Vision 'Prevention of Stunting Project' coordinator Gerard Maulidi, said since the competition started last year (2016), the communities are benefiting from the prizes they won.

He said some communities that had no water are enjoying potable water through the boreholes they get as prizes.

"Through the competition we have repaired a good number of boreholes, built toilets in different institutions, provided hand washing facilities and gave out livestock to households," he said.

As the competition continues in 2017, Maulidi said people will fully adopt desired behaviours, altitude and practices regarding nutrition, water sanitation and practices as they all want to emerge winners at the end of the year.

The Nutrition and sanitation competition in Ntchisi involves all the 7 Traditional Authorities of the district and the winner goes away with MK14 million which goes into different health related development in the area.