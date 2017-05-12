12 May 2017

Liberia: Maryland Superintendent Frowns On Judicial Actors

By George K. Momo

Maryland County Assistant Superintendent for fiscal affairs Mr. Roland S. Jallah Sr. has expressed disappointment in some judicial actors in the county.Speaking in Harper City on Monday, 8 May at the opening of the May Term of Court of the Fourth Judicial Circuit, Assistant Sup. Jallah said the county authorities have noticed that many judicial actors of Maryland normally come to the county late during court opening.

He has suggested that such action of the judicial actors concerned has the propensity to undermine the county's justice system. Sup. Jallah contends that coming late to the county for judicial work by some of the judicial actors is becoming a normal hobbit, warning that it is not good for the kind of justice system Liberia is building currently.

During the recent court opening, the Coordinator of Trial Judges in Maryland Othello Dennis and County Attorney Cllr. Aloysius Allison were absent. The New Dawn's Maryland County correspondent says the two officials had not returned to the county up to press time.

The resident judge of the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Maryland Judge Nelson Tokpah says the actors upon return will have to provide justifiable reasons why they were absent during the formal opening of the court for its ensuing May term.

It can be recalled that several months ago, Judge Tokpah fined judicial actors in the county US$100.00 and $150.00 for their failure to attend court opening to serve as deterrence.

