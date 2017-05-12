Liberia: Teachers Unite in Margibi

Teachers and school principals in Margibi County District#5 have united themselves under an umbrella organization called "District Number Five Teachers Association." The district, which is represented by Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, has over 20 public and private schools.

Mr. Andrew Yancy, Production Manager of Steinbock Liberia Limited, is the brain behind the establishment of the association with the aim of seeking the welfare of teachers in the district, promoting quality education, creating good working atmosphere and ensuring conducive learning environment for the students.

The schools include: Weala Public School, Konola Academy Mission, Baypolu Public School, John Wesley United Methodist High School, School of Christ International, Salala Rubber Corporation School System and New Life School as well as St. Mary Catholic School in Weala, respectively.

About 68 of them including principals and teachers convened a meeting over the weekend at the Konola Academy Mission along the Weala highway appointed an interim leadership headed by Mr. S.K Ndorleh, Principal of the Konola Academy Mission, Evangelist George Tengbeh, Coordinator of the School of Christ International as vice president, Mr. Cuthbert Williams of St. Mary Catholic School, general secretary and Mr. J. Nydio Scere of SRC School System as financial secretary. Others are Madam Ophelia T. Davies of John Wesley United Methodist School, treasurer, A. Tony Demac of SRC School as Public Relations Officer and Pastor Christopher P. Lindah, II, of the SRC School respectively.

Stating the purpose of the gathering, which marked the seventh meeting of the teachers over the Weekend at the Konola Academy Mission, Mr. Andrew Yancy said the occasion was meant to bring teachers and principals together under the emblem, "District Five Teachers Association".

According to him, having toured the district and observed the level of work done by teachers, he realized that they were not under one umbrella, something, which prompted his desire to establishing the association in collaboration with some prominent sons of the district, who are also teachers and school authorities.

He said as a result of his assessment, he realized that many of the teachers, especially public school teachers are not on government payroll. Mr. Yancy says he believes that if the teachers are united, they will definitely seek the welfare of individual teachers. The Steinbock Production Manager disclosed that he was told that the process had earlier been embarked on by some teachers, but they did not succeed uniting themselves.

He stresses that if teachers were united and work very hard, everyone including Speaker Nuquay, who heads District#5, will definitely want to work with them in terms of education. According to him, all of the teachers that he met overwhelmingly embraced the idea of uniting teachers, adding that they have had series of meetings at different venues, which have been successful before the one that led to the appointment of an acting leadership.

He also presented the corps of interim leaders to the rest of the teachers and thanked them for reposing confidence in him to appoint their leaders. Speaking after his appointment, the Principal of the Konola Academy Mission, Mr. S. K. Ndoleh, thanked God and his colleagues for accepting them as their leaders, saying that without them, the leadership would not be successful.

He promised that the leadership will stand for excellence, noting that they have travelled to other countries and seen a lot of good things in school systems of those countries, which they want to apply in Liberia.

Mr. Ndorleh cautions that the leadership will stand firm against academic malpractices, but activities aimed at improving education in the country. He calls on his colleagues in leadership to work very hard in providing the kind of leadership members of the association expect of them.