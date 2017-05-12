Blantyre — A 38 year old man in Ntcheu on Tuesday committed suicide after his wife told the marriage council in the presence of the village headman that she is no longer interested in her husband.

According to Ntcheu Public Relations Officer (PRO) Hastings Chigalu, the deceased Titani Bauleni and his 31 year old wife Khalidwe started quarrelling over family issues and they separated for a year but the husband was trying hard to be united with his wife.

"After some time, they agreed to meet and resolve their differences and this arrangement was a glimmer of hope to the husband since the village head also offered to host the event, however, it was a bitter pill to swallow after the wife refused to be united with her husband after considering past abuses she faced," said Chigalu.

According to Chigalu, after the bitter news, in the night of Monday the deceased went to take a panga knife and stabbed the wife severely living her unconscious after which she was taken to Ntcheu District hospital where she is currently admitted.

"The deceased thinking that his wife is dead proceeded to his sister's house where he told her to take care of the children and do the harvesting because she will never see him again, he then left for unknown destination," said the Police PRO.

Bauleni's body was later found by a passerby hanging under a tree on Tuesday at around 6 in the morning.

A postmortem conducted at Ntcheu District Hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Titan Bauleni hailed from Gumbu Village in Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu.

Meanwhile police are urging the public not to resort to taking their own lives whenever they have problems but rather seek counseling from religious and community leaders.