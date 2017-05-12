12 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Government Urged to Collaborate to Avert Disasters in Cities

By Hawa Mzee

Blantyre — Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) has called on; government, development partners, civil society organizations and research institutions to collaborate in developing Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Plans for cities in the country.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday by CISONECC National Coordinator Julius Ng'oma, the call comes after observing that for the past four years, Malawi's four cities of; Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu are increasingly experiencing climate related disasters which adversely affect the welfare of the people.

Ng'oma said the cities have been grappling with manifestations of climate change in the form of; floods, hail storms and dry spells with Blantyre and Zomba incurring the highest damages.

"CISONECC, however, notices with sadness that despite these developments, there remains piecemeal firefighting and disjointed responses toward the situation in cities.

"However the Network believes that appropriate development and implementation of Disaster Risk Management Plans will direct efforts to deal with disaster risks in the cities," reads the statement in part.

Further, CISONECC says it recognizes that climate related hazards are on the rise hence the need to develop DRM plans for cities in order to ensure that communities are protected.

