Blantyre — Water for People, an international charity organization has pledged to continue supporting Malawi in its goal of ensuring that people have access to potable water and good sanitation.

The organization's Chief Executive Officer, Eleanor Allen said this on Wednesday after her three day visit to Malawi where among other things, she wanted to appreciate some of the projects being done by Water for People Malawi.

Allen, from the United States of America (USA), visited Blantyre and Chikwawa Districts where the organization is working in partnership with the Government of Malawi.

She noted that her organization's partnership with the Malawi Government will continue to grow as evidenced by the progress being made in water and sanitation sector in the country.

"Access to improved water and sanitation facilities are key for every country including Malawi and we are geared to providing access to safe water and sanitation in the districts we are working. What I have seen is that Water for People is making a difference in Malawi and this is encouraging us to continue our support in the sector," she said.

Phideria Moyo, Regional Irrigation and Water Development Officer (South) commended Water for People for its continued support in the water and sanitation sector.

Moyo noted that the organization has made a huge difference in the water and sanitation sector since the onset of the organization in the districts it is working.

"Our country has a critical obligation to meet the Millennium Development Goals. To achieve one of these goals is to have sustainable access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation. Without water, we run the real risk of not meeting our objective of improving the quality of life of all people, particularly the rural poor," she said.

Moyo commended Water for People for implementing extensive water schemes in Chikwawa and Blantyre saying adding proper sanitation and clean water bring dignity to people living in rural areas.