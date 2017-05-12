12 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Water for People Pledges More Support in Water and Sanitation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre — Water for People, an international charity organization has pledged to continue supporting Malawi in its goal of ensuring that people have access to potable water and good sanitation.

The organization's Chief Executive Officer, Eleanor Allen said this on Wednesday after her three day visit to Malawi where among other things, she wanted to appreciate some of the projects being done by Water for People Malawi.

Allen, from the United States of America (USA), visited Blantyre and Chikwawa Districts where the organization is working in partnership with the Government of Malawi.

She noted that her organization's partnership with the Malawi Government will continue to grow as evidenced by the progress being made in water and sanitation sector in the country.

"Access to improved water and sanitation facilities are key for every country including Malawi and we are geared to providing access to safe water and sanitation in the districts we are working. What I have seen is that Water for People is making a difference in Malawi and this is encouraging us to continue our support in the sector," she said.

Phideria Moyo, Regional Irrigation and Water Development Officer (South) commended Water for People for its continued support in the water and sanitation sector.

Moyo noted that the organization has made a huge difference in the water and sanitation sector since the onset of the organization in the districts it is working.

"Our country has a critical obligation to meet the Millennium Development Goals. To achieve one of these goals is to have sustainable access to safe drinking water and basic sanitation. Without water, we run the real risk of not meeting our objective of improving the quality of life of all people, particularly the rural poor," she said.

Moyo commended Water for People for implementing extensive water schemes in Chikwawa and Blantyre saying adding proper sanitation and clean water bring dignity to people living in rural areas.

Malawi

Striking Employees to Face Salary Freeze - Education Minister Fabiano

Government says it intends to change the law during the next sitting of parliament so that striking employees should not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.