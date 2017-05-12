Liberia: 19 Liberian Senators Support Joe Boakai 2017 Presidential Bid

Monrovia — Nineteen Senators from several political parties Thursday endorsed the candidature of Vice President Joseph Boakai for President.

The Senators, in a statement, promised to work to ensure that Vice President Boakai is elected Liberia's next President.

Senators including Albert Chie (IND-Grand Kru County), Henry Yallah (PUP-Bong County), Dan Morias (NPP-Maryland County) Gbleh-bo Brown (IND-Maryland County), Peter Coleman (CDC-Grand Kru County), Edward Dagosseh (UP-Grand Cape Mount County), Varney Sherman (UP- Grand Cape Mount County) and Alphonso Gaye (UP-Grand Gedeh County).

Others are Geraldine Doe-Sheriff (CDC-Montserrado County) Thomas Grupee (NUDP-Nimba County), Dallas Gueh (PUP-River-cess County), Armah Z. Jallah (NPP-Gbapolu County), Matthew Jaye UP-River-Gee County), Daniel Naatehn (ANC-Gbapolu County), Francis Paye (NDC-River-cess County), and Morris Saytumah (UP-Bomi County), including Milton Teahjay (IND-Sinoe County), George Tengbeh (UP-Lofa County) and Jim Tornonlah (PUP-Margibi County).

Henry Yallah chairman of the 19 Senators who signed the resolution said their decision was based on Vice President's experience in public service and his maturity in handling matters, especially when it comes to conflict resolution and reconciliation.

Yallah said: "Fellow Liberians, if you have entrusted us to give direction and we are about to give direction, why are you afraid?

We have worked with Vice President Boakai, we have assessed his capacity to lead.

At this point in the history of Liberia we need a responsible, humble, well organized, intelligent experienced, resourceful leader to lead this nation from where we are."

Yallah said though they respect the rights and recognize the ability of some of their colleagues in the senate who are aspiring to be President, the presidency is beyond a Senator and about managing the Republic of Liberia, managing the hopes of its people.

"We have assessed all the candidates, tested them and we, your leaders, have come to the conclusion that Ambassador Boakai is the man to lead this country. Where this country is now needs a careful leader and we believe Boakai is that person.

"So we have gathered here today for one single reason and that reason is to endorse VP Boakai and President of the Liberian senate as our candidate in this election," Yallah asserted.

The event is the first of its kind in the recent political history of Liberia. With the exception of Grand Bassa County which two Senators are members of the Liberty party, 14 counties are represented among the 19 either by single or double.

Three members of the Senate including Senator George Weah (CDC-Montserrado County), Prince Johnson (MDR- Nimba County) and Oscar Cooper (IND-Margibi County) and Senator Jewel Howard Taylor - the only Senator so far contesting as vice standard bearer from the Senate.

In his acceptance speech, the UP standard bearer thanked the Senators for the endorsement and called on others to join what he called the "wagon of change" to build a better Liberia.

Boakai said: "These are the people I work with, so if they say I am, what can I say? We worked together during difficult times; whatever you say, these are people who represent their people. Nobody loves Liberia more than they do; they want to save Liberia and give Liberia a better life."

Sources from the House of Representatives have also to FPA that there are 39 Representatives planning similar endorsement program for the candidacy of Boakai while 30 others will be doing same for the Senator George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Code of conduct violation

Prior to the start of the program, critics argued that the act by Senators to hold such program in the Capitol which is a public facility was in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Section 8.1 of the Code of Conduct prohibits public officials and employees of government from using facilities, including residential property, equipment, money, vehicles, computers, internet and telephone for unofficial purposes.