Liberia: Sherman's Collapse Eclipses Boakai's Endorsement

The well publicized endorsement of the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai by a majority of Senators at the Capitol nearly turned tragic yesterday as Grand Cape Mount County Senator Varney Sherman fainted in the Rotunda of the Legislature just minutes before the commencement of the highly anticipated political event.

The Senator, after his collapse in his chair, was immediately rushed to the JFK Medical Center. Minister of Health, Dr. Bernice Dahn, was present at the Capitol Building when the incident occurred.

No immediate medical reason was given for the unfortunate incident, but Senator Sherman was attired in a large traditional country cloth gown, with a hat to match.

However, in a brief comment, the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Madam Mary Broh, informed the gathering that she had visited the Senator at the hospital, and that there were signs that he will pull through.

However, some witnesses attributed the unfortunate situation to the uncomfortable state of the Rotunda, as there was reportedly only one working air-conditioner in the room, and that the heat was reportedly too much.

"From the look of things, I think the Senator collapsed because of heat. The Rotunda was overcrowded with too many people and only one air-conditioner was operating in the building," an eyewitness said.

Many have also claimed that the ongoing Sable Mining criminal case involving the Senator at the Criminal Court-C at the Temple of Justice is taking a toll on him, due to stress.

The physical appearance of the 64-year old, who is also former chairman of the ruling Unity Party, is a cause for concern, said a bystander.

A security officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, explained that the incident caused a lot of distraction.

"If not because of us, by this time we would be talking a different thing. Even to rush him to his car to head to the hospital was not an easy thing. The crowd was huge," he said.

Although this has not been confirmed, eyewitnesses reported that individuals who were able so capture photos of the Senator's fall say they were forced by security personnel to delete the pictures.