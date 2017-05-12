Liberia: James Debbah - 'The Miracle Man' Keeps Hoping

The national soccer coach, James Salinsa Debbah, had a colorful soccer career both in Liberia and in Europe. Known popularly to adoring fans as Salinsa, he began his career with Mighty Barrolle in 1984.

At the time Mighty Barrolle and rivals Invincible Eleven were the nation's title contenders and whenever the two teams met in any of the various competitions, Monrovia was agog with gossip and excitement.

A colorful inside left (#10), Salinsa possessed a remarkable ability to turn imminent defeat into victory and sports writers at the time awarded him with the accolade 'The Miracle Man.'

Salinsa had the uncanny ability to scores important goals against their opponents that he also earned the accolade 'Liberia's Most Celebrated Player."

In 1989, he left Liberia for Union Douala of Cameroon to begin a semi-professional career after refusing previous offers and lasted a season, moving on to the French club Olympique Alès.

The following year, 1991, Debbah joined AS Monaco and eventually played in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup finals. In 1995 he moved to Olympic Lyonnais and later joined OGC Nice until 1997.

He later joined Belgian League squad R.S.C. Anderlecht and later played one season for Paris St. Germain. Debbah later joined the Turkey Super League squad Ankaragücü before joining Iraklis of Greece.

He also played for Al-Jazeera Club from 2001-2003 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, then Muharraq Club from 2003-2004 in Muharraq, Bahrain. Four years after leaving Muharraq Club, he moved to the Indonesia Super League and joined PKT Bontang for a season (2008-09).

Debbah was a key player for the national soccer team, Lone Star and teaming up well with teammates, including George Weah, Dominic Brapoh (Lucky Shango), Jonathan Sogbie (Boye Charles) and the rest. Presently managing the national soccer team, Debbah continues to keep the dream to contribute and inspire the younger generation to do better for the country.