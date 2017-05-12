11 May 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Laf Celebrates 'World Athletics Day' in Bomi County Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The World Athletics Day (WAD), an annual worldwide athletics festival, will be observed in Liberia on Friday, May 12, on the campus of the Gertude Yancy High School, in Clay, Bomi County.

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has said in a release that today's event will be the 22nd celebration of the Athletics Day in Liberia.

The LAF stated that the WAD is celebrated with youth participation. Liberia will join other 116 countries, members of the International Athletics Associations of Federation (IAAF).

LAF further said this year's program will bring about 120 athletes from eight (8) public and private schools together under the theme: "Taking Athletics to the People."

The participating schools are Semoggaga Catholic School, Gertrude Yancy, Bessie Williams, Musa Touree and Tema Foundation.

Others are Seah Town Public School, Garmodayan Public School, and Guah's Town Public School.

Coach Frederick Massaquoi, the chairman of the 2017 Organizing Committee of WAD, said the event would comprise of two events: Kids Athletics and Youth Athletics.

Coach Massaquoi said the age-range for the Kids Athletics is from 7 - 12, while the Youth Athletes is from 13 -15.

He indicated that the events for the Kids Athletes include javelins, formula 1, long jump, rope skating, medicine balls, springs and hurdles. Then for the Youth Athletics, 50m dash, 4x60m relay, hurdles, long jump, among others.

World Athletics Day is part of the IAAF's social responsibility project for a better world, harnessing the extraordinary commitment and energy of youths worldwide to inspire development.

The goal of the celebration is to establish a firm link between the youth, athletics and the environment.

Liberia

Senator Collapses At Program to Endorse Vice President

Unity Party chairman emeritus Cllr. Varney Sherman, who is facing trial here along with other officials on multiple… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.