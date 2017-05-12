Liberia: Laf Celebrates 'World Athletics Day' in Bomi County Today

The World Athletics Day (WAD), an annual worldwide athletics festival, will be observed in Liberia on Friday, May 12, on the campus of the Gertude Yancy High School, in Clay, Bomi County.

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) has said in a release that today's event will be the 22nd celebration of the Athletics Day in Liberia.

The LAF stated that the WAD is celebrated with youth participation. Liberia will join other 116 countries, members of the International Athletics Associations of Federation (IAAF).

LAF further said this year's program will bring about 120 athletes from eight (8) public and private schools together under the theme: "Taking Athletics to the People."

The participating schools are Semoggaga Catholic School, Gertrude Yancy, Bessie Williams, Musa Touree and Tema Foundation.

Others are Seah Town Public School, Garmodayan Public School, and Guah's Town Public School.

Coach Frederick Massaquoi, the chairman of the 2017 Organizing Committee of WAD, said the event would comprise of two events: Kids Athletics and Youth Athletics.

Coach Massaquoi said the age-range for the Kids Athletics is from 7 - 12, while the Youth Athletes is from 13 -15.

He indicated that the events for the Kids Athletes include javelins, formula 1, long jump, rope skating, medicine balls, springs and hurdles. Then for the Youth Athletics, 50m dash, 4x60m relay, hurdles, long jump, among others.

World Athletics Day is part of the IAAF's social responsibility project for a better world, harnessing the extraordinary commitment and energy of youths worldwide to inspire development.

The goal of the celebration is to establish a firm link between the youth, athletics and the environment.