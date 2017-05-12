Liberia: 'It Will Be a One-Round Race'

At a well-attended program in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, 19 Senators from 14 of the 15 counties, yesterday performed an unprecedented political ceremony by endorsing the presidential candidacy of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai in the upcoming elections.

The 19 Senators included Geraldine Doe-Sherif (Independent), Montserrado; J. Milton Teahjay (UP); H. Dan Morais (NPP); J. Gbleh-bo Brown (Independent), Maryland; Edward B. Dagoseh and Varney G. Sherman (UP), Grand Cape Mount; and Henry W. Yallah (PUP), Bong.

Others were Thomas S. Grupee (UP), Nimba; G. Alphonso Gaye (UP), Grand Gedeh; George T. Tengbeh (UP), Lofa; Morris G. Saytumah (UP), Bomi; Jim W. Tornonlah (PUP), Margibi; Armah Zolu Jallah (NPP) and Daniel F. Naatehn (ANC), Gbarpolu; Peter S. Coleman (Independent ) and Albert T. Chie (Independent), Grand Kru; Dallas A. V. Gueh (LTP); Francis Saturday Paye (Independent ), Rivercess; and Matthew N. Jaye (Independent), River Gee.

In the endorsement statement read by Senator Coleman, the Senators noted that the Vice President was chosen among over a dozen candidates due to his humility, resourcefulness, experience and most importantly his reliable and stable-mindedness in making decisions.

Coleman said the presidency of the country is beyond just being a Senator, and is for someone who commands respect in managing people.

"From what we continue to experience, this election is one round, and it will help government to save resources from printing ballots for a run-off."

Vice President Boakai, who is also President of the Senate, thanked the lawmakers and said if 19 of 30 Senators he interacts with daily decided that he is the most suitable for the presidency, it shows that the people have spoken, because according to him, the Senators were elected based on the majority of their compatriots who trusted them by reposing their confidence in them.

"I agree that we need to make it a one round thing," Coleman said.

The program was also attended by former lawmakers, prominent among them former Senate Pro Tempore Cletus Segbe Wotorson, who thanked the Senators for completing what they had earlier envisioned while at the Capitol Building.

None of the remaining 11 Senators of the country were around for their reaction to the event, but earlier Margibi County Senator Oscar Cooper during the Senate sitting described the endorsement as unconstitutional and unprecedented, calling the Senators "a group of 19." Sen. Cooper himself is running for president in the coming elections.

In furtherance of their endorsement the Senators meanwhile announced that they will be providing 100 motorcycles to enhance Boakai's campaign for the presidency in October.