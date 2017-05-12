Liberia: Liscr May Stun Title Hopeful FC Fassell

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division Championship chase will continue this weekend with some mouthwatering encounters at three venues.

The venues are the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, the Blue Field and the Northstar Field in Mount Barclay and will all be engaged today Friday.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium, LISCR FC and FC Fassell will face off in the toughest clash.

The 'Soccer Missionaries' (Fassell) were narrowly defeated 3-2 by Nimba United in their previous league match at the same venue and are facing another tricky tie against another top league rival LISCR.

Fassell are glued at the top of the LFA First Division League table with 31 points from 13 games and LISCR only trail them by five points as they are second on the table with 26 points from 14 matches.

Fassell are hoping to nail their first league trophy this season, but they will have to prove supremacy over their rivals.

LISCR, who are the only undefeated team in the league so far, handed Fassell their first defeat in the first phase and Coach Tapha Manneh and his men are hoping to maintain their unbeaten run when the action comes alive on Sunday.

Tapha and his boys are going into the encounter with much confidence after another fantastic win over league defending champions Barrack Young Controllers (BYC) last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the league will continue tomorrow at the Blue Field with Barrack Young Controllers taking on Monrovia Club Breweries at 4 pm.

BYC and Breweries played to a goalless draw in the first phase and both sides are in search of a win to close the gap on LISCR and FC Fassell.

BYC lost to LISCR while Breweries were held by Keitrace FC last week.

The local alcoholic sponsored club (MCB), are third on the league table with 25 points, just one point behind second placed LISCR FC and one point ahead of fourth placed BYC.

On Saturday ELWA United will take on LPRC Oilers. Both sides are in the relegation zone, but ELWA are third from the bottom with 11 points while Oilers are second from bottom with eight points.

On Sunday IE, who collected their second win of the season last week against ELWA United will host Keitrace FC at 2 pm. Also on Sunday, Nimba United will battle Mighty Barrolle at the Nortstar Field. The game will kick off at 4 pm.

United have already defeated FC Fassell and Jubilee FC are looking for a third straight win against the Rollers. They are sixth on the table with 21 points.