Liberia: NPA MD Bags African Business Leadership Award

An award for the Managing Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Mr. David F. Williams, will be conferred on him tomorrow by the African Business Leadership magazine in London, United Kingdom.

A statement issued by the NPA yesterday said Mr. Williams' leadership has transformed the NPA to be regarded as the gateway to Liberia, for which he is being recognized by the magazine.

Mr. Williams won the African Business Excellence Award of 2017 after a rigorous screening process, according to the release.

The magazine's Advisory Board said the award celebrates outstanding business leaders and institutions in Africa, particularly those who have contributed to the continent's growth and development. The Board confirmed Mr. Williams' selection for his leadership in public service.

The African Business Leadership Award is a prestigious award in its 8th edition that attracts over 250 businesses and professionals, as it provides a powerful networking opportunity for African businesses and business leaders with business leaders from Europe and other parts of the world.

Mr. Williams started at the NPA as Deputy Managing Director for Operations in September 2014 and became Managing Director on December 1, 2015.

Since taking over, Mr. Williams has overseen the transformation of the Freeport of Monrovia into a 24-hour contingency fuel unloading facility, leading the oversight of APM Terminals Phase 2 Project, including the renovation of the Greenville Port, and has concluded the Kuwaiti Loan Agreement, among others.

Under Mr. Williams' watch, the port has also witnessed the erection of a new corporate building; the competitive tender of Greenville Port to include specialized quay for oil palm, specialized quay for iron ore and dredging, and currently working toward an Integrated Port System with rail connectivity and the building of a dry and inland port.

Past award recipients include Hifikepunye Pohamba, President of Namibia; Jakaya Kikwete, President of Tanzania; Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of Sierra Leone; President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; John Kuffour, former President of Ghana; Dr. Joyce Aryee, former CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Cal Bank Limited and the African Development Bank.