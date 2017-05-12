Liberia: 'Betrayal of Trust'

What seems to be a betrayal of trust was witnessed Thursday at the Capitol Building, when three senators of different political parties were seen endorsing the Presidential bid of Joseph N. Boakai for the pending elections.

The Senators include Thomas Grupee of Nimba, Dallas A.V. Gueh of River Cess and Daniel Flomo Naathen of Gbarpolu counties. They were among the much talked about 19 Senators, who endorsed Boakai's bid for President.

Senator Grupee is an associate of presidential aspirant Prince Johnson, political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction. Daniel Naathen, the only Senator elected on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) in 2011 and Dallas Gueh, a member of the Liberia Transformation Party of Rev. Kennedy Sande, were part of the endorsement crew for Boakai.

Before Thomas Grupee could win one of the two senatorial seats in Nimba County in 2011, his hands were lifted by Prince Johnson, the undisputed political Godfather of Nimba.

Daniel Naathen, who was booted out in the 2011 election, was brought back at the Senate by ANC during the 2014 mid-term Senatorial election, while Dallas Gueh, an independent Senator told a well-attended press conference that the Liberia Transformation Party was the best alternative for the country, and that Liberians must see reason to ensure its victory in the 2017 elections.

But the three senators Thursday demonstrated that they no more trust the abilities of Prince Johnson, Kennedy Sandi and Alexander Cummings for presidency of Liberia.

In their statement of endorsement, Senators Grupee, Gueh and Naathen rated Boakai as the best suited person for the country's presidency.

The three Senators said having worked with Boakai at the Senate for the past eleven years, they believe that Boakai has the appropriate temperament, calmness and coherence to keep the country stable.

Grupee, Naathen, Gueh and others further said having observed the Unity Party standard Bearer; they observed him to be peaceful, humble and accessible at all times in dealing with people of all classes.

"Having worked closely with Ambassador Joseph Boakai, we find him to be trustworthy; and to further accentuate his accessibility; Ambassador Boakai, has no boundary as to class, ethnicity, religion and one's level of education and achievements," the senators said.