Liberia: Ellen Declares May 14 Unification Day

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has by proclamation declared Sunday, May 14, 2017, as "National Unification Day" to be observed on Monday, May 15, 2017 throughout the country as a National Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the National Legislature, realizing the benefits to be accrued from the Unification and Integration Policy passed an Act in 1960, declaring May 14th of each year as National Unification Day throughout the Republic.

The Liberian leader, in the proclamation, noted that the Government of Liberia adheres to the principles of justice, equality, fair play and equal opportunities for all, regardless of tribe or clan, section, creed, religion or economic status so that Liberians might be united in a consolidated whole.

She indicated that because of this national aspiration, a Unification and Integration Program was enunciated and perused in the country.

President Sirleaf stressed that since the Unification and Integration Policy became a cogent part of the National Development Plan, the people of Liberia have seen marked progress and improvement in all spheres of national endeavor, particularly in the economic, educational, communication and social fields.

She noted that being mindful of the years of civil strife in the country and its harmful impacts on the people of Liberia, it becomes imperative that all Liberians embrace the noble ideals enshrined in the Unification Act to promote unity and peace among all Liberians.

The Liberian leader, in the proclamation, notes that the wisdom of the Unification Policy has found expression in the national fabric through the representation of all sections of the country in the Legislature and every other branch of Government, thereby promoting conditions for peace and unity.