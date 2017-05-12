Liberia: Varney Sherman Collapsed

The scene preceding the endorsement of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on Thursday at the capitol building turned sad when Senator Varney G. Sherman collapsed.

Senator Sherman was among 18 senators present at the endorsement ceremony of Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai.

Senator Sherman,who was sitting adjacent Senator Dan Morias of Maryland County, lose balance in his seat as he moved backwardsthus leaving to the mercy of senator Morias to rescue him. Other senators arose to render help as well.

Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn, who had gone to witness the occasion, went along with the ailing senator to an undisclosed hospital. No official statement was release concerning the health status of the Grand Cape Mount Senator.

Senators at the occasion expressed concerns for their colleague with many of them praying for him to have a speedy recovery. Over 18 senators presented a statement of support to Ambassador Boakai.

The statement of support was read by Grand Kru County Senator Peter S. Coleman, who assured VP Boakai that the support for his candidacy will swell from 19 senators to 22 senators in the coming weeks.

Senators including Jim Tornorlah of Margibi, Alphanso Gaye of Grand Gedeh, Matthew Jaye of RiverGee, Dallas A.V. Gueh and Francis S. Paye of River Cess, Henry Yallah of Bong, Morris Saytumah of Bomi, Geraldine Doe-Sheriff of Montserrado, Armah Zulu Jallah and Daniel Naathen of Gbarpolu and George Tamba Tengbeh of Lofa County.

Others are Edward Dagoseh and Cllr. Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount, Gbleh-bo Brown and Dan Morias of Maryland, Dr. Peter S. Coleman and Albert Chie of Grand Kru, Milton Teahjay of Sinoe and Thomas Grupee of Nimba County.

Senator Coleman said the senators' decision to support Boakai come from the backdrop that he understands the political terrain of the country. Senator Coleman said VP Boakai is a humble person, peaceful, stable in his temperament, authentic and trustworthy.

According to him, the UP standard bearer has no boundary when it comes to ethnicity and religion.

Senator Coleman believes that continuity in government will create economic growth and revitalization. He noted that the UP flag bearer has vision and collaborative spirit to deliver for the better.

Responding, Vice President Boakai expressed delight and stated that he was humble for their support and grateful to God for the demonstration of love.

VP Boakai indicated that he has no doubt that Cllr. Sherman's condition is stabilizing, adding that Liberians are good people and they will continue to enjoy the benefit of the resources in the country.

He called on those who are confused and do not have any political alignment to emulate the example of the senators.

Ambassador Boakai called on Yana-boys, followers of Ngafuan to join the Boakai movement and put Liberia first. He termed the endorsement by the Senators as historic.

The Vice President added that he wishes the best for Liberia, because it is all Liberians have.

VP Boakai indicated that he will make Liberia better.